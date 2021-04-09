Young tallied 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-3FT), nine rebounds and six assists across 24 minutes in Thursday's win over Toronto.

The veteran forward continues to make a valuable yet understated impact in the startling lineup for Chicago, posting per-game averages of 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists over his past six games. Young also contributes enough defensively (1.2 steals on the season) to be a multi-faceted asset in fantasy leagues. Though his 62.3 percent conversion rate from the charity stripe isn't ideal, Young is hitting a career-best 58.3 percent of his shots from the field on the season.