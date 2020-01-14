Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Productive off the bench

Young collected 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes in Monday's 113-101 loss to the Celtics.

After failing to score double-digit points in two straight games, Young bounced back Monday, with the second highest scoring output on the team. With center Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle) out for the foreseeable future, the Bulls may start to rely on Young more going forward, especially with starting power forward Lauri Markkanen struggling. The veteran should be picked up in deeper season-long leagues and is a cheap option worth considering in daily-fantasy formats this Friday versus a weak Wizards' defense.