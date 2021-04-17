Young registered 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against Memphis.

Young returned to the bench after starting 10 games in a row, and the move paid off for the veteran -- after posting three single-digit scoring games over his previous four appearances, Young bounced back and reached the 15-point mark for just the third time in the current month. Fantasy managers need to keep an eye on his role moving forward -- the ability to produce is still there, but it remains to be seen whether the move to the second unit was a one-time thing or if it'll be permanent moving forward.