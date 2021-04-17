Young registered 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against Memphis.

Young returned to the bench after starting 10 games in a row, and the move paid off for the veteran. After posting three single-digit scoring games over his previous four appearances, Young bounced back and reached the 15-point mark for just the third time in the current month. Fantasy managers need to keep an eye on his role moving forward. The ability to produce is still there, but it remains to be seen whether the move to the second unit was a one-time thing or if it'll be permanent.