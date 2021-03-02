Young scored 12 points (6-9 FG) to go along with five rebounds, four assists and five steals across 28 minutes in Monday's loss to the Nuggets.

Young saw an uptick in minutes at the expense of Wendell Carter, reaching at least 24 minutes for the fifth time in his last nine games. He exploded for another strong defensive performance, racking up multiple steals for fourth time in that same nine-game span. Though he doesn't post spectacular numbers in any area, Young is a steady contributor in points, rebounds, assists and steals while also shooting well from the field.