Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Ready for Sunday
Young (personal) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Heat.
Young missed his first game of the season Friday due to personal reasons, but he's back with the team for Sunday, as expected. The 31-year-old should see his usual role off the bench for the Bulls.
More News
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Unavailable Friday•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Inefficient shooting performance•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Brings down seven boards•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Swipes three in Sunday's loss•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Shines off bench in team debut•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Will be rested Friday•
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...