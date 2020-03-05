Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Returning to bench role

Young isn't in the starting lineup Wednesday at Minnesota, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The 31-year-old started the last 15 games but will return to the bench with Lauri Markkanen (pelvis) retaking the court Wednesday. Young averaged 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds in 32.4 minutes during that stretch, but he could still see decent rule while Markkanen remains on a minutes restriction.