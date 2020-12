Young (lower leg) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Young will miss a second consecutive game to begin the season as he continues to deal with a lower-leg injury. He was labeled as day-to-day by coach Billy Donovan ahead of the regular season, but it's still not clear when he could make his season debut. Otto Porter, Patrick Williams and Lauri Markkanen should see increased playing time in Young's absence.