Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Scores 11 points
Young had 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-106 win at Cleveland.
Young has started back-to-back games due to Lauri Markkanen's hip injury and should remain in the starting lineup moving forward. He has scored in double digits in his two starts thus far, and fantasy owners should expect an uptick in terms of his production as well as his playing time moving forward.
