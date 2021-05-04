Young had 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Monday's loss against the 76ers.

Young has started two games in a row and has looked productive, but he had also delivered some strong performances when coming off the bench as well. The veteran power forward has scored in double digits in seven of his last nine appearances.