Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Scores 18 points as starter
Young had 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals and two assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 loss at New Orleans.
Young started for the first time this season and delivered a strong performance, as he posted his season-high mark on points while tying his highest-mark for steals. Young's value will remain tied to how long he can remain on the starting lineup, and that will depend exclusively on Wendell Carter Jr.'s recovery from an ankle injury. If he starts against the Pacers on Friday, he should remain a reliable fantasy asset.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...