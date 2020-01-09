Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Scores 18 points as starter

Young had 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals and two assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 loss at New Orleans.

Young started for the first time this season and delivered a strong performance, as he posted his season-high mark on points while tying his highest-mark for steals. Young's value will remain tied to how long he can remain on the starting lineup, and that will depend exclusively on Wendell Carter Jr.'s recovery from an ankle injury. If he starts against the Pacers on Friday, he should remain a reliable fantasy asset.