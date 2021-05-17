Young registered 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 26 minutes in Sunday's win over the Bucks.

Young ended the regular season on a strong note, starting in six of Chicago's last nine games and scoring in double digits in each one of those contests. The veteran power forward moved between the bench and the starting lineup all season long, and he ended the campaign averaging 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals across 24.3 minutes per game in 68 appearances (23 starts).