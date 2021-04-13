Young delivered 20 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt), a rebound and an assist across 20 minutes in Monday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Young was one of two Chicago players that reached the 20-point mark, but unlike Zach LaVine, he was extremely efficient from the field and made 10 of his 13 two-point attempts. Young has moved into the starting lineup in mid-March and his numbers have seen a boost as a result -- he has scored in double digits in all but four of his starts and has posted three double-doubles in that 16-game span.