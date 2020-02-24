Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Scores season-high 23 points

Young notched 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three steals and two assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 126-117 win over the Wizards,

Young has topped the 20-point mark thrice this season, and all three games have come during February. The veteran power forward is averaging 15.7 points in 32.6 minutes per game during the current month.