Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Scores season-high 23 points
Young notched 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three steals and two assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 126-117 win over the Wizards,
Young has topped the 20-point mark thrice this season, and all three games have come during February. The veteran power forward is averaging 15.7 points in 32.6 minutes per game during the current month.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...