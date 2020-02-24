Play

Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Scores season-high 23 points

Young notched 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three steals and two assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 126-117 win over the Wizards,

Young has topped the 20-point mark thrice this season, and all three games have come during February. The veteran power forward is averaging 15.7 points in 32.6 minutes per game during the current month.

More News
Our Latest Stories