Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Season-high five steals Saturday

Young accumulated 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five steals, three rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 loss to the Knicks.

Young secured a season-high five steals during Saturday's game, though it didn't result in a victory for the Bulls. He finished the month of February with averages of 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.6 assists in 32.2 minutes.