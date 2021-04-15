Young posted two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 loss to the Magic.
Young's workload has dipped significantly over the past three games. The veteran has seen just 18.0 minutes per game during this stretch after seeing 25.1 minutes per game in the prior 15 contests. Keep an eye on Young's role moving forward. He probably won't be fantasy-relevant if he can't see minutes in the mid-20s.
