Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Shines off bench in team debut

Young generated 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Bulls' 126-125 loss to the Hornets.

A starter for the majority of the past seven seasons, Young is transitioning to a reserve role in his first year in Chicago with Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter locked in as the team's top two forwards. The move to the bench didn't stifle Young's production too much in his Bulls debut, but it's probably unrealistic to put up points with this sort of efficiency on a regular basis. The 31-year-old probably needs an injury to one of the two players ahead of him on the depth chart before he becomes a reasonable all-formats play in season-long leagues.