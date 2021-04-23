Young produced 18 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 20 minutes in. Thursday's 108-91 won over the Hornets.

Young once again made a big splash with limited court time. The arrivals of Nikola Vucevic and Daniel Theis create a crowded field for the veteran to navigate, but coach Billy Donovan has faith in the journeyman forward, and as the team makes a push for playoff contention, he'll see 20 to 25 minutes on a regular basis.