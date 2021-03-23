Young registered 14 points (7-14 FG), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's blowout 120-95 loss to the Jazz.

The 32-year-old continues to contribute efficient numbers across the board, and he has scored double-digit points in 14 of his last 15 games. Since taking over for Wendell Carter in the starting lineup six games ago, Young is averaging 12.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals. He's been playing well all season and should continue starting for a Bulls team that is looking for its first playoff berth since 2017.