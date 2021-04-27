Young accumulated 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 110-102 win over the Heat.

The 32-year-old bounced back from Saturday's six-point effort to post his fourth double-digit point effort over his last five games. Young was averaging 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 blocks while shooting 63.3 percent from the field in his previous three games before Saturday's performance, so Monday's bounce-back game was an encouraging sight for fantasy managers. The 14-year veteran's minutes have been up and down lately, but he should continue receiving anywhere between 18-25 minutes a game the rest of the way for the 12th-seeded Bulls.