Young scored 16 points (8-16) to go along with eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in a 106-99 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Young played over 30 minutes for the first time since Feb. 15 and continued his strong play since replacing Wendell Carter in the Bulls' starting lineup. The forward did have a season-high six turnovers, but his two-way play should help fantasy managers overlook those mistakes. In his three starts this season, Young is averaging 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.