Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Solid in loss

Young added 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals and an assist in 31 minutes during the Bulls' 125-119 Thursday night loss to the Pelicans.

It typically isn't sexy, but Young does provide reliable veteran production and Thursday was no exception. Young reached double-digit scoring for the seventh consecutive game and has recorded a steal in all but one of them. In this current role he warrants a look, especially if available in deeper leagues.