Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Solid in loss
Young added 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals and an assist in 31 minutes during the Bulls' 125-119 Thursday night loss to the Pelicans.
It typically isn't sexy, but Young does provide reliable veteran production and Thursday was no exception. Young reached double-digit scoring for the seventh consecutive game and has recorded a steal in all but one of them. In this current role he warrants a look, especially if available in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...