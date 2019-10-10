Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Solid numbers off bench

Young collected 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during the Bulls' 127-125 preseason loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.

The veteran big man supplied the type of line the Bulls will hope to get from him on a regular basis this season as the backup to Lauri Markkanen at power forward. Young inked a three-year, $41 million contract with Chicago this past offseason after averaging a solid 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals across 30.7 minutes over 81 games during his third and final Pacers campaign.