Young is starting Monday's game against the Warriors.
Young came off the bench Saturday, but he'll return to the starting five against Golden State while Lauri Markkanen takes on a depth role. Young has averaged 10.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 23.6 minutes per game across his past five appearances.
