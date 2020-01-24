Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Starting at power forward

Young will start at power forward for Friday's game against the Kings, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

With Lauri Markkanen (hip) out for at least a month, Young will presumably step in as the Bulls' starting power forward. When playing at least 24 minutes this season, he has averaged 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals.