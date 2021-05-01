Young will start Saturday's contest against the Hawks, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
With Nikola Vucevic (adductor) a late scratch, Young will move into the starting five. In 17 starts this season, he's averaged 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 24.1 minutes.
