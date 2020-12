Young will start Thursday's game against the Wizards in place of Lauri Markkanen (Covid-19).

Young was available to make his debut Tuesday, but coach Billy Donovan opted not to send him out on the court. It's a different story this time, as the veteran is in the starting five. In 16 starts last season, Young averaged 14.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.0 assists in 32.6 minutes.