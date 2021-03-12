Young played 17 minutes off the bench and added 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks during Thursday's loss to the 76ers.

Young has now scored in double figures while shooting better than 50 percent from the floor in eight straight games. Over that time, he's averaging 14.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.0 blocks while shooting 67.1 percent from the floor in 23.3 minutes per game.