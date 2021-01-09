Young notched 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in Friday's loss to the Lakers.

Young was given a season-high 30 minutes in the contest and responded by tying his campaign-best mark with 15 points. The veteran rounded out his strong stat line with seven boards and five dimes in arguably his strongest performance of the season. He appears to be getting his feet under him after missing the entire preseason and the first four games of the campaign due to a leg infection.