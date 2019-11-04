Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Swipes three in Sunday's loss
Young recorded 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 26 minutes during Sunday's 108-95 loss to the Pacers.
Young struggled from the field and didn't make much of an impact on the glass, but he did make some noise in the steals department. The veteran forward is an inconsistent shooter (and scorer), but he's still capable of contributing across multiple categories. The real cause for concern with Young is a lack of playing time, as he hasn't seen 30 minutes once through seven showings and has played less than 24 minutes four times.
