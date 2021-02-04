Young scored 19 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists, five steals and one block across 26 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks.

Young had drawn attention of late for his ability to rack up assists, as he entered the game averaging 9.3 dimes across his last three contests. While that didn't continue, Young found other ways to make his mark, particularly by racking up a season-best five steals and 19 points. Though still not in the starting lineup, Young should have a stable role in the Bulls' rotation and offense so long as Wendell Carter (quadriceps) is sidelined.