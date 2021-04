Young recorded 12 points (3-8 FG, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Sunday's 115-107 win over the Nets.

The return of Lauri Markkanen was bound to affect Young's production, and they've seesawed back and forth in the starting five over the past week. Markkanen played 23 minutes and contributed eight points in Sunday's win, but Young was equally efficient in a starting role. A committee approach to the four spot will probably be the new normal.