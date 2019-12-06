Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Unavailable Friday
Young won't play Friday against the Warriors due to personal reasons, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
It will be the first time this season the 31-year-old has missed a game, and he'll link up with the team in Miami for Sunday's contest. Daniel Gafford and Luke Kornet could see increased minutes in the frontcourt Friday in Young's absence.
