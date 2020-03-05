Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Versatile production off bench

Young contributed 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in 29 minutes during the Bulls' 115-108 loss to the T-Wolves on Wednesday.

He has now recorded a steal in 13 straight games. Young returned to the bench, but put up nearly identical numbers to what he had been providing in a starting role. Young still possesses some short-term value with Zach LaVine (quad) out and multiple Bulls on minute restrictions.