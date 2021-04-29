Young had 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds, and two steals in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks.

Coming off of a near-triple-double against the Heat on Monday, Young had another strong all-around effort in 29 minutes of action -- his most in any game since April 2. Entering Wednesday, Young was averaging 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 0.9 steals over his last seven games.