Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Will be rested Friday
Young will be held out of Friday's game against the Pacers for rest purposes, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Young is one of a number of Bulls getting the night off Friday for what will be their third preseason game of the week. With Lauri Markkanen also being held out, Chicago will likely lean on both Luke Kornet and rookie Daniel Gafford to take on majority of the available frontcourt minutes Friday night.
