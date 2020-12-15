Young (lower leg) will not travel with the team for Wednesday and Friday's games against the Thunder, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Young remains on a lengthy list of Chicago players who are out due to injuries or undisclosed reasons. The 32-year-old's next chance to play will be in the regular season opener Dec. 23 against the Hawks.
