Young will start Sunday's game against the Pistons, Bulls radio voice Chuck Swirsky reports.

With Daniel Theis (hip) sidelined, Young will move into the lineup at power forward alongside Nikola Vucevic. Young made a pair of starts to begin the month of May while Vucevic was on the shelf, and he fared well, averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals across the two games.