Young will start Sunday's game against Toronto, Jamal Collier of the Chicago Tribune reports.

A frustrated Billy Donovan hinted that a change would be coming, and he's now officially benched both Coby White and Wendell Carter, inserting Young and Tomas Satoransky into the starting five in their place. Young is coming off of a nine-game stretch during which he averaged 14.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 block in 23.6 minutes per game.