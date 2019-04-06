Luwawu-Cabarrot will come off the bench Saturday against the 76ers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After starting two straight games, Luwawu-Cabarrot will come off the bench, as coach Jim Boylen has opted to give Rawle Alkins the start. Luwawu-Cabarrot should still see plenty of run, however. He's scored in double-digits in each of the past three games and hasn't slipped below 20 minutes since March 18.