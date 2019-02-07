Luwawu-Cabarrot totaled nine points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds across 19 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Luwawu-Cabarrot made his Bulls debut after being traded from the Thunder on Feb. 1. His minutes off the bench were encouraging, though it's still unclear what kind of role he'll have moving forward -- especially now that Otto Porter Jr. has been traded to Chicago,