Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Debuts for Chicago
Luwawu-Cabarrot totaled nine points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds across 19 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.
Luwawu-Cabarrot made his Bulls debut after being traded from the Thunder on Feb. 1. His minutes off the bench were encouraging, though it's still unclear what kind of role he'll have moving forward -- especially now that Otto Porter Jr. has been traded to Chicago,
More News
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Will play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Headed to Chicago•
-
Thunder's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Remains outside of rotation•
-
Thunder's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Starting Saturday•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...