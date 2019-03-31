Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Double-doubles in Saturday's loss
Luwawu-Cabbarot ended with 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 32 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 loss to Toronto.
Luwawu-Cabbarot had, by far, his best game of the season Saturday, hitting season-high marks in just about every category. Prior to this game, he had scored in double-digits just three times, and so we would certainly need to see a lot more before considering him in 12-team leagues.
