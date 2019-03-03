Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Draws spot start Sunday
Luwawu-Cabarrot will draw the start in Sunday's game against the Hawks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
With usual starter Otto Porter out for load management, Luwawu-Cabarrot will join the starting five in his place. This is his second start with the Bulls, after collecting 12 points, seven rebounds, and four assists over 28 minutes last week.
