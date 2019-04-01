Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Enters starting lineup
Luwawu-Cabarrot is starting Monday against the Knicks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Luwawu-Cabarrot joins the first unit after securing a double-double in his previous matchup Saturday against Toronto. Monday marks just his third start of the 2018-2019 season.
More News
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Double-doubles in Saturday's loss•
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Returning to bench•
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Draws spot start Sunday•
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Performs well in start•
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Starting Monday•
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Debuts for Chicago•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...