Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Headed to Chicago
Luwawu-Cabarrot will be traded to the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This appears to be nothing more than a dump for Oklahoma City, as according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.com, by trading Luwawu-Cabarrot, the team saves over $7 million towards the luxury tax. For the Bulls, it gives them another young piece to test out, as Luwawu-Cabarrot is a former first round pick but is yet to find a spot where he is given a real chance in a rotation. Given the Bulls' youth initiative and plethora of injuries, the young Frenchmen could find his way into the team's rotation should it decide to keep him around.
