Luwawu-Cabarrot contributed 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes Monday in the Bulls' 117-106 loss to the Bucks.

Luwawu-Cabarrot picked up his first start as a member of the Bulls after Otto Porter (lower leg) was ruled out ahead of the contest. The third-year Frenchman shot well from the field and turned in some quality numbers across the board, which should be enough for him to stick in the starting five Wednesday in Memphis should Porter remain unavailable.