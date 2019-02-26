Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Performs well in start
Luwawu-Cabarrot contributed 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes Monday in the Bulls' 117-106 loss to the Bucks.
Luwawu-Cabarrot picked up his first start as a member of the Bulls after Otto Porter (lower leg) was ruled out ahead of the contest. The third-year Frenchman shot well from the field and turned in some quality numbers across the board, which should be enough for him to stick in the starting five Wednesday in Memphis should Porter remain unavailable.
More News
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Starting Monday•
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Debuts for Chicago•
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Will play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Headed to Chicago•
-
Thunder's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Remains outside of rotation•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.