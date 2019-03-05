Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Returning to bench
Luwawu-Cabarrot will come off the bench Tuesday against the Pacers.
With Otto Porter (rest) returning to the starting five, Luwawu-Cabarrot will resume his usual role off the bench. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 4.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 14.2 minutes.
