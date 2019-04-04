Luwawu-Cabarrot collected 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 win over the Wizards.

Luwawu-Cabarrot drew his fourth start and reached double figures in scoring for the third straight game. His efficiency continues to leave a lot to be desired, but Luwawu-Cabarrot is at least worthy of consideration in deeper formats assuming that Kris Dunn (back) and Zach LaVine (thigh) remain sidelined.