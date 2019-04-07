Luwawu-Cabarrot poured in 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added six rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in the Bulls' 116-96 loss to the 76ers on Saturday.

The third-year guard continues to surge as the season comes to a close, with Sunday's double-digit scoring effort versus his old squad serving as his fourth straight. Luwawu-Cabarrot isn't necessarily getting it done with efficiency -- he's shot 41.7 percent or lower in three straight -- but a solid allotment off the bench is affording him enough opportunity to churn out strong returns in both scoring and rebounding.