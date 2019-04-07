Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Solid scoring total off bench
Luwawu-Cabarrot poured in 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added six rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in the Bulls' 116-96 loss to the 76ers on Saturday.
The third-year guard continues to surge as the season comes to a close, with Sunday's double-digit scoring effort versus his old squad serving as his fourth straight. Luwawu-Cabarrot isn't necessarily getting it done with efficiency -- he's shot 41.7 percent or lower in three straight -- but a solid allotment off the bench is affording him enough opportunity to churn out strong returns in both scoring and rebounding.
More News
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Enters starting lineup•
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Double-doubles in Saturday's loss•
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Returning to bench•
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Draws spot start Sunday•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...