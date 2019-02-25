Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Starting Monday
Luwawau-Cabarrot will start Monday's game against Milwaukee.
With Otto Porter (leg) out of action, Luwawu-Cabarrot will make his first start in a Bulls uniform and just his second start of the season. He should be set for a substantial boost in playing time, though he hasn't been much of a fantasy contributor this season.
